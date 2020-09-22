New Delhi: Suspended Opposition MPs stage dharna

New Delhi: The eight Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs, who have been suspended over the ruckus on Sunday, are holding a sit-in protest near the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fifth time, till Tuesday due to incessant protests against the suspension of the MPs. Despite several requests, the suspended MPs refused to leave the premises, thereby halting further proceedings inside the House.

The Opposition parties are likely to meet the President in this regard.With the eight members — Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajiv Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Kareem — refusing to leave the House, the government said that the House cannot function unless the suspended Parliamentarians were removed.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu expressed "deep pain" over Sunday's incident, and passed a motion of suspension against the eight MPs over their "unruly behaviour". Naidu also rejected the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Harivansh following the uproar.

On Sunday, the uproar in the Upper House broke out over the Deputy Chairman's decision to extend the session beyond the scheduled 1 pm while overruling Opposition pleas to continue discussions on the contentious farm Bills the next day.

The House witnessed tumultuous scenes during the passage of the contentious farm bills as members from Opposition parties snatched and threw papers from the table and even broke the chairman's mic.