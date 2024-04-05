New Delhi: Tihar allows Mann to meet Kejriwal in 'mulakat jangla'

New Delhi : A day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote to the Tihar administration seeking a meeting with jailed AAP head Arvind Kejriwal in the prisons, the authorities said he can meet his Delhi counterpart, but as a normal visitor in the 'mulakat jangla'. The 'mulakat jangla' is an iron mesh which separates the inmate from the visitor in a room inside the jail.

A visitor and an inmate can talk to each other by sitting on different sides of the mesh. The officials of the Tihar jail, while confirming the letter from the Punjab chief minister's office (CMO) to Tihar Director General Sanjay Baniwal, said the reply will be given "soon" to Mann's office. The Delhi chief minister has given five names -- including his wife, two children, his personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak -- whom he can meet in the jail. According to the jail manual, an inmate can give 10 names of visitors. Three of them can meet at one time, twice a week.

The Delhi High Court has junked - for a third time - a plea seeking the removal of Kejriwal as Chief Minister after his arrest last month over corruption allegations. In a significant observation, a bench led by acting Chief Justice Manmohan said "let democracy take its own course".