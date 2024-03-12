New Deputy Solicitor General for Calcutta HC appointed

Live
Senior counsel Rajdeep Majumdar has been appointed the new Deputy Solicitor General for the Calcutta High Court.
Kolkata : Senior counsel Rajdeep Majumdar has been appointed the new Deputy Solicitor General for the Calcutta High Court. He replaces Billwadal Bhattacharyya, who was removed from the post last month.
The notification of Majumdar's appointment has been issued by the Union Law Ministry, sources in the know said.
The sudden removal of Bhattacharyya had taken legal circles in the state by surprise. He had successfully been holding the brief for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal.
Majumdar had earlier appeared for Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who had approached the high court challenging the denial of permission by the state administration to visit Sandeshkhali in North 23 Parganas district, which had been on the boil for quite some time over protests against oppression by some local Trinamool Congress leaders.