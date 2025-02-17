Live
New govt aims to clean Yamuna within 3 years
The cleaning campaign of Yamuna river in Delhi has been intensified.
New Delhi: The cleaning campaign of Yamuna river in Delhi has been intensified. Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena posted on Twitter that cleaning work has started as per the promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Trash skimmer, water weed harvester and dredge utility craft have started the cleaning campaign in Yamuna. The Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office says that the dredge utility craft is moving from Signature Bridge towards Vasudev Ghat, while water weed harvesters are working near ITO and Signature Bridge.
A four-pronged strategy has been formulated for cleaning the Yamuna river, which includes removing garbage, silt from the Yamuna, cleaning Najafgarh and other drains, monitoring the capacity of existing STPs, construction of new STPs or DSTPs for 400 MGD sewage treatment. A target has been set to clean the Yamuna in three years. That is, Yamuna will be cleaned by the year 2028.