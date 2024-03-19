New graphic novel gives 101 reasons to vote for PM

New Delhi: Writer Shantanu Gupta has come up with a new comic, “101 Reasons, Why I Will Vote For Modi” that encourages voters to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, starting on April 19.

Touted to work as a compendium of different comic art styles, the book has used as many as 10 internationally renowned art styles in its making, including semi-realistic style, manga style, disney style, traditional Indian comic book style and black and white style.

It is essentially a conversation between a Modi critic and the author himself, and how the latter during the discussion ends up providing over 100 reasons to the critic to vote for Modi in the 2024 general elections.

“I have collected most of the stories after directly talking to the beneficiaries of the different schemes of the Modi government.

Each of the 101 reasons are presented with comparison data of pre 2014 scenario, the human stories involved and an English poetic couplet to capture the impact of that particular scheme of the Modi government,” said Gupta, author of another graphic novel “Ajay to Yogi Adityanath”, in a statement.

According to The Write Order publications, the book, through its innovative art work, talks about the many changes that have come in the life of the common people through PM Modi’s pro-poor policies.