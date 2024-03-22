New Guinness record for largest human waving flag

Sonipat: In a record-breaking event, O P Jindal Global University (JGU), in collaboration with Flag Foundation of India (FFI), created the largest human waving national flag surpassing all previous Guinness World Records.

The event saw the certified participation of 7,368 students and staff of JGU which was endorsed by the officials of the Guinness World Records organisation. It was a momentous occasion as all participants enthusiastically gathered in the colours of the Indian flag to mark this unique occasion which included students from all schools and institutes of JGU, staff, faculty and other officials.

The Founding Chancellor of O P Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal, and the driving force behind the Flag Foundation, said, “I congratulate the Flag Foundation of India and O P Jindal Global University who have successfully created a new Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag. On 23 January, 2004, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India ruled that flying of the National Flag is the Fundamental Right of an Indian citizen within the Constitution of India that grants freedom of speech and expression.

It is important to display our National Flag not only at significant public buildings but also at our homes to showcase our national pride and unity.”