New opposition alliance named INDIA

New Delhi: The second opposition party gathering in Bengaluru has concluded. The opposition has unveiled the new name of its grand alliance after a lengthy discussion at this meeting. This alliance will give competition to NDA. The Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be the name of this new opposition alliance. Apart from this, Akhilesh Yadav also suggested PDA (Previous Dalit Alliance), but it was rejected.A small group proposed the Save India Alliance or the Secular India Alliance, but there was no consensus.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders gathered in Bengaluru also criticised the national government. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC President Mamata Banerjee stated, "It was a good, meaningful meeting." Constructive decisions were made. The outcome of today's conversation may be beneficial to the people of our country." In contrast, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar stated during the meeting, "All together we will defeat the BJP."



RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav stated, "The country and democracy must be saved; the poor, youth, farmers, and minorities must be protected." In the Modi regime, everyone is being crushed." During this, Arvind Kejriwal stated, "Prime Minister Modi has completely ruined almost every sector during his 10-year tenure, and the time has come to get rid of him."

Congress President Mallikarjug Kharge stated that Congress is not interested in power or the position of Prime Minister. Our goal is to safeguard our constitution, democracy, secularism, and social justice. He said that there are differences between the opposition parties at the state level, but these differences are not related to ideology.