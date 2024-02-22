New Rape Case Filed Against TMC Leader In Sandeshkhali Amidst Ongoing Controversy

In another distressing development in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, a new rape case has surfaced against the arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shibaprasad Hazra, also known as Shibu Hazra. As per sources reported by India Today, a woman from Sandeshkhali lodged a complaint against Hazra, leading to the filing of the case at the local police station with the intervention of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The woman, a resident of a village in Sandeshkhali, took the step of filing a written complaint after NCW chief Rekha Sharma visited her home, providing support and encouragement. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 376, which specifically addresses the crime of rape.

This incident follows Hazra's earlier arrest by the West Bengal Police on February 17, in connection with a separate case of sexual harassment filed by women in Sandeshkhali. Hazra's association with TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, who has been evading authorities since January 5 after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked by his supporters during a raid, adds complexity to the situation.

The Sandeshkhali area has become a focal point of controversy due to allegations of systemic sexual exploitation and land grabbing involving Sheikh and his associates. Multiple women have come forward with harrowing accounts, claiming they were subjected to abuse and confinement at the Trinamool party office until deemed "satisfied" by party members, raising serious concerns about the safety and security of women in the region.