Newborn found abandoned inside bag in train
Moradabad: A newborn was found abandoned inside a bag placed in an AC second-class coach of the Summer Special Patna-Chandigarh train and has been admitted to a hospital, officials said on Monday.
On Saturday around 2:00 pm when passengers noticed the bag moving it caused panic, leading them to alert railway officials. Upon inspection, the infant was found inside the bag. According to Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Nirmala Pathak, the baby had difficulty breathing, likely due to being confined in the bag for a prolonged period. However, the infant began responding after receiving immediate medical attention.
Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Mustaquim Ali said, “Upon receiving the alert, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Childline quickly responded and took the infant off the train when it reached Moradabad Railway Station.” The newborn was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward of a local hospital where pediatric specialists are providing intensive care. Doctors confirmed that the umbilical cord was still attached, indicating the child had been abandoned shortly after birth.
Railway authorities said they are reviewing CCTV footage from stations along the train’s route to identify the person responsible for the abandonment. Meanwhile, the infant remains under close medical supervision and an investigation is underway, they added.