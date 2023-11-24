Newborn With Pneumonia Burned With Iron Rods As A "cure" In Madhya Pradesh

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a newborn baby with pneumonia was burned on the stomach using iron rods as a potential "cure" for the disease.

The baby's family and relatives were responsible for the Wednesday tragedy.

Following the incident, the baby's stomach had apparent burnt cross marks.

An over-one-month-old infant with a high temperature and cold was brought from a village close to Mahidpur, according to a paediatrician at a Ujjain hospital.

According to the doctor, superstition led to the baby being branded with iron rods.

A superstition led to this action. The doctor, UPS Malviya, stated that the family thought the baby's scorching with iron rods would heal the condition.

In order to protect youngsters from harm, the doctor added that superstition should be abandoned and awareness raised in this area.