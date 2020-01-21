NGT hears social activist plea on Kaleshwaram

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) here on Monday heard the petition on the Kaleshwaram Project. The social activist Hayatuddin, who had earlier approached the NGT, said that the Telangana government had constructed the Kaleshwaram Project without environmental permits.

He had filed an interim petition in the NGT saying that the project had received permission during the trial but that the Central Environmental department had not given the permits according to rules.

Hayatuddin's lawyer Sanjay Upadhyay had informed in the past to former Justice Raghuvendra Singh Rathore bench of judges that the State government has increased the capacity of Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages.

Responding to this, the Telangana government lawyer asked for two weeks' time for clarification. In two weeks, the Environmental Control Board has been asked to submit comprehensive reports on the project's approvals.

However, the NGT bench has postponed the hearing after the PCB officials failed to attend the hearing. The next hearing was adjourned to February 10.