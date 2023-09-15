NGT seeks report within three weeks on encroachment of South Delhi pond

The National Green Tribunal has directed the South Delhi district magistrate to ensure the filing of a report regarding the encroachment and pollution of a pond in the Vasant Kunj area within three weeks.

The pond adjacent to Kishangarh village contributes to the waters of a larger lake in the nearby Smriti Van (DDA park) and the area's overall wetland ecosystem but the authorities are not taking action despite illegal constructions, according to a petition. A bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that the tribunal in February sought a report within two weeks from a joint committee comprising the South Delhi district magistrate, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Wetland Authority.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said the joint committee did not file a report. The Delhi Development Authority, however, filed a report in September that was ''cryptic'', it said.

''Hence, we direct the district magistrate, South Delhi (nodal agency for coordination and compliance) to ensure filing of the report by the joint committee within a further period of three weeks,'' the bench said in an order passed on Thursday. The matter has been posted to December 8 for further proceedings.