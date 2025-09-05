NGT takes suo motu cognizance of nitrogen gas leak at Maharashtra pharma unit

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on the death of four workers and injuries to two others following a nitrogen gas leak at a pharmaceutical unit in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava registered an original application suo motu (on its own motion) following a news item titled “4 die after nitrogen gas leak at pharma firm in Maharashtra”.

According to the media report, the incident occurred between 2.30 p.m. and 3.00 p.m. at Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd., located in the Boisar Industrial Estate on MIDC Road, Tarapur.

A nitrogen reaction tank inside one of the company’s units reportedly leaked while 36 workers were on duty.

Observing that the matter involved violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991, the green tribunal said the issues raised in the news item indicated serious lapses in compliance with environmental and safety norms.

“The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment,” it said.

The Bench, also comprising expert members Dr A. Senthil Vel, Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, and Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, impleaded the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the Collector and District Magistrate of Palghar as respondents in the case.

“Let notice be issued to the respondents for filing their response by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing. If any respondent directly files the reply without routing it through their advocate, then the said respondent will remain virtually present to assist the Tribunal,” the order stated.

Since the incident took place in Maharashtra, the NGT transferred the matter to its Western Zonal Bench in Pune for further proceedings. The suo moto case will be heard next on October 9.



