NHRC seeks answers from MP govt in incidents of child branding, electrocution deaths

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of two separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh that raise grave concerns over the safety and dignity of children.

The Commission has issued notices to senior district officials, demanding detailed reports within two weeks.

The first incident, reported from Jhabua district, involves three children suffering from pneumonia who were allegedly branded with a hot iron rod by a local faith healer. Shockingly, the parents themselves had taken the children to the healer, believing in traditional practices over medical treatment.

Doctors later confirmed that the children were indeed suffering from pneumonia and bore visible burn marks on their bodies. One of the children is said to be in critical condition.

The NHRC, in its preliminary observation, stated that if the contents of the media report are accurate, they point to a serious violation of human rights. “Notices have been sent to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Jhabua, seeking a comprehensive report on the incident, including the action taken against the faith healer and the steps being initiated to prevent such practices in the future,” a NHRC statement said.

In a separate tragedy, two children aged 8 and 10 lost their lives due to electrocution while playing inside a Durga Puja pandal in Jabalpur district. The incident occurred on September 24 when the children came into contact with an iron pipe that had been negligently wired with electricity by the pandal organisers.

The media report, published on September 25, prompted the NHRC to intervene.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh and the Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur, demanding a detailed report on the circumstances leading to the deaths and the status of the investigation.

A three-member inquiry team led by a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has reportedly been formed to probe the matter.

Both incidents have sparked outrage and underline the urgent need for stronger child protection mechanisms, public awareness, and accountability.

The NHRC’s intervention signals a call for systemic reform and justice for the victims, as Madhya Pradesh grapples with the dual challenge of combating superstition and ensuring safety in public spaces.