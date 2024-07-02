  • Menu
NIA agrees to let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP

NIA agrees to let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP
New Delhi: Jailed Kashmiri leader and newly elected MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, is likely to take oath on July 5 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday gave its consent before a special court.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh will pass an order on the matter on Tuesday. The NIA's counsel said Rashid's oathtaking should be subject to some conditions like not speaking to the media.

More Stories
