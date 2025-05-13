NIA arrests key Khalistani operative

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Kashmir Singh Galwaddi, a key Khalistani operative and one of the escapees from the high-profile 2016 Nabha jail break. The arrest was made in Motihari, Bihar, in a joint operation with local police.

Kashmir Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, had been on the run since the jailbreak and was closely linked with foreign-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

He was also a central figure in Rinda’s Nepal-based terror network, responsible for providing shelter, logistical support, and terror funding to Khalistani operatives.

According to the NIA, Singh had been actively involved in aiding terrorists who fled to Nepal after executing attacks in India, including the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters.

His arrest is linked to the NIA’s ongoing probe in case which was initiated suo moto in August 2022 to dismantle the growing nexus between proscribed Khalistani groups and organised crime syndicates.