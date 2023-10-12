NIA conducts raids in 6 states against PFI

New Delhi: The NIA on Wednesday carried out searches at 20 locations across six states against the banned Popular Front of India in connection with a case related to creating disturbance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar last year, officials said. An official spokesperson said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out extensive search operations at 20 different locations, including Fazalpur, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla and Chandni Chowk in the national capital.

Raids were conducted in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Tonk and Gangapur in Rajasthan, and Lucknow, Siddharthnagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kanpur and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said. Additionally, searches were also conducted in Madurai, the spokesperson added.

These operations are part of ongoing investigations in cases linked with the PFI and its involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities, he said. During the searches, a substantial cache of crucial evidence in the ongoing case was found.

