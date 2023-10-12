Live
- BRS moves Delhi High Court seeking removal of Car-like symbols in elections
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in skill development case, asks CID for counter
- PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - UTI AMC
- Karnataka Forms Expert Committee To Develop State Education Policy, Replacing National Education Policy
- UPI painful for ecosystem, says Mastercard CFO
- Police Encounter In Chennai Claims Lives Of Two Gangsters Linked To AIADMK Functionary's Murder
- Singapore Airlines to operate more flights
- Four killed, 30 injured as 23 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar
- Anantapur: Kalava accuses police of political bias in filing cases
- Taxi Driver's Tragic Death Near Delhi Airport Sparks Concerns
Just In
NIA conducts raids in 6 states against PFI
New Delhi: The NIA on Wednesday carried out searches at 20 locations across six states against the banned Popular Front of India in connection with a...
New Delhi: The NIA on Wednesday carried out searches at 20 locations across six states against the banned Popular Front of India in connection with a case related to creating disturbance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar last year, officials said. An official spokesperson said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out extensive search operations at 20 different locations, including Fazalpur, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla and Chandni Chowk in the national capital.
Raids were conducted in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Tonk and Gangapur in Rajasthan, and Lucknow, Siddharthnagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kanpur and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said. Additionally, searches were also conducted in Madurai, the spokesperson added.
These operations are part of ongoing investigations in cases linked with the PFI and its involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities, he said. During the searches, a substantial cache of crucial evidence in the ongoing case was found.