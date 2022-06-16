NIA conducts searches in J&K in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir at the premises of alleged suspects involved in cross LoC trade and terror financing case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NIA conducted search operations at three locations.

However, it has not given any official statement related to the matter

An Agency source source said that the search operations were conducted at the premises of suspected cross LoC traders and connected persons.

The case pertains to the generation of additional profits through cross LoC trade mechanism between J&K and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and using funds generated through it for fomenting terrorist activities.

The alleged trade was started in 2008 through two trade facilitation centres located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla district and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch district. However, the trade has been suspended since April 2019.

The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on December 16, 2016, and investigation in the matter is underway.