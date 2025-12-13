NIA files chargesheet against 11 Maoists

Bhubaneswar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 Maoists in a case relating to the loot of around 4,000 kg of explosives by armed cadres of the CPI (Maoist) during transportation to a stone quarry in Sundargarh district. According to a statement released by the NIA on Thursday, all the 11 accused have been charged under various sections of UA (P) Act, BNSS, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. The chargesheet has been filed in a special court.

“During the investigation, NIA found the 11 accused to have been actively involved in criminal conspiracy, planning and execution of the loot of around 200 explosive packets, each containing 20 kg of explosives.

The explosives were being transported from Itma Explosive Station to Banko stone quarry on May 27, 2025,” it said.

The vehicle, along with its driver, was forcibly seized by 10-15 armed Maoists and taken to a stronghold of the CPI(Maoist) in the nearby Saranda jungle in neighbouring Jharkhand. The NIA took over the case from the local police in June this year.

The statement said that during the investigation, the NIA found that a huge quantity of explosives had been looted for use against the government machinery, including police and security forces, through the commission of terror acts. The loot was part of a conspiracy of CPI (Maoist) to disturb the nation’s security and stability, it said.

The 11 chargesheeted accused have been identified as: Jarja Munda alias Kulu Munda; Anmol alias Sushant alias Lalchand Hembram; Ramesh alias Pritam Manjhi alias Anal Da; Pintu Lohra alias Tigar; Laljit alias Lalu; Shiva Bodra alias Shibu; Amit Munda alias Sukhlal Munda; Ravi alias Biren Singh; Rajesh alias Mansid; Sohan alias Ranga Punem; and Aptan alias Chandra Mohan Hansda.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation into the case, the statement added.