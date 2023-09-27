NIA raid on Khalistani supporters in 13 Rajasthan districts

Jaipur: Teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have reportedly conducted raids in 13 districts in Rajasthan where Khalistani supporters are residing.

The raids have been happening since Wednesday early hours. NIA teams were searching in 13 districts of Rajasthan -- Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Sikar, Pali, Jodhpur Rural, Barmer, Kota Rural, Bhilwara and Ajmer.

According to sources, agencies are getting inputs of Khalistan supporters being reactivated. These people are being secretly contacted by Khalistani people sitting in Canada.

Transactions in bank accounts of the people at the places where NIA is raiding are also being investigated. Recently, more than 10 districts of Rajasthan have also been shown in the new "map" of Khalistan.

NIA raided Jodhpur district on Wednesday morning and then reached Pipar city.

In Pipar, the NIA team raided the house of Surjit, son of Pappuram Vishnoi, resident of Kosana Hall at 5 a.m.. Surjit was sleeping at that time and the police woke him up and interrogated him. After four hours of interrogation, a summon notice was issued to him by the Delhi NIA office for October 3.

It was due to the money deposited from foreign country in the bank account of 28-year-old Surjeet, that the NIA reached his house and investigated.

Earlier, the NIA team had summoned Arvind Vishnoi, resident of Mandore, Jodhpur, to Delhi. His house was also raided early in the morning after his photos were posted on social media with illegal weapons, and his alleged connection with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The NIA has not officially reacted so far and further details are awaited.