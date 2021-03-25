NIA slaps UAPA against Waze in Antilia case

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency has invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

Under UAPA, the maximum police custody can be of 30 days. The investigating agency can get an extension of 90 days to file a charge sheet (additional to the usual 90 days). Securing bail will be much more tough in comparison with other sections.

The investigation team has told the Special NIA court that Mansukh Hiran murder case is also connected with the incident and hence will be investigated along with this case. Thane Sessions Court has told the ATS to stop the investigation into the Mansukh Hiran murder case and handover all documents to the NIA.

The arrested Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, whose name came up in Mansukh Hiran's death case allegedly used a fake Aadhaar card while booking a room in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai, said NIA sources.

According to the NIA sources, Waze booked a room in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai between February 16 and 20. He is also seen carrying five bags in the hotel in CCTV footage of the hotel.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.