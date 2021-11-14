  • Menu
Night temperature drops below zero in Srinagar
For the first time in this season, the minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point in Srinagar city on Sunday while the Drass town in Ladakh recorded minus 12.2.

An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) department said, "For the first time in this season the minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point in Srinagar city today.

"The minimum recorded in Srinagar was minus 0.9 while it was minus 3.5 in Pahalgam and minus 1.8 in Gulmarg.

"Leh town had minus 9.6 and Kargil minus 7.8 as the minimum temperature.

"Jammu city had 11.8, Katra 10.8, Batote 4.9, Banihal 1.0 and Bhaderwah 2.7 as the night's lowest temperature today.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh till the month end. As such, the night temperatures are expected to drop further during this period."

