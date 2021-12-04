  • Menu
Night temperatures improve as J&K, Ladakh brace up for rain/snow

Night temperatures improve as J&K, Ladakh brace up for rain/snow (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Srinagar: There was marginal improvement in minimum temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday although it did not rise above the freezing point in the Valley and in Ladakh region.

An official of the MeT department said rain/snow is expected in J&K and Ladakh beginning late Saturday evening.

"A Western Disturbance (WD) is approaching J&K and Ladakh which will be active between December 5 and 7.

"Minimum temperature was minus 0.7 in Srinagar, minus 2.0 in Pahalgam and minus 1.2 in Gulmarg.

"Drass town of Ladakh had minus 10.7, Leh minus 9.3 and Kargil minus 8.1 as the night's lowest temperature.

"Jammu city had 13.4, Katra 11.7, Batote 6.6, Banihal 3.2 and Bhaderwah 5.6 as the minimum temperature", the MeT official said.

