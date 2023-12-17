Live
Just In
Nine dead Three injured in Nagpur Blast
Nine people were killed and three are seriously injured in blast at solar explosives manufacturing company in Nagpur district.
According to the report, the blast took place at 9 am in a cast booster unit of the Solar Industries in the Bazaargaon area, a senior police officials. The explosives used in coal mining blast were manufactured at the factory and work of packaging them was underway at the time of the blast.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "It is very unfortunate that 9 people including 6 women died in the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur. It is a company that manufactures drones and explosives for the defence forces.
"Nagpur Collector and Superintendent of Police are supervising rescue operation and are investigating into the cause of blast. The state government will give assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kins of those who died in this incident," he added,
This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company