Nine Persons Die After Tourist Bus Hits KSRTC Bus In Kerala

In the early hours of Thursday, a tourist bus travelling with students from Mulanthuruthy in Ernakulam struck a KSRTC bus at Vadakkancherry in Palakkad, killing nine people, including five students.



Three KSRTC bus passengers and a teacher were among the other victims. Furthermore, the Government Medical College in Thrissur received 12 badly injured patients.



On a field trip to Ooty, the tourist bus was transporting 41 students from Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School, Mulanthuruthy. After midnight on Wednesday, the Kottarakkara-Coimbatore speedy bus was struck from behind by the tourist bus at Vadakkancherry.

According to early reports, the tourist bus was speeding when the driver lost control and slammed into the back of the KSRTC vehicle. Transport Minister Antony Raju attributed responsibility for the accident to the tourist bus driver.

The tourist bus's missing driver, Jomon, turned himself in at the Vadakkencherry, Palakkad, police station. He claimed that during the collision, he was flung off the bus and crashed to the ground outside. He was later injured and taken to a hospital.