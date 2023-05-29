Nine years of Modi Government- A progress report. Meghwal

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the 9-years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the centre marked for implementing the development and welfare aline with speed and scale.



Meghwal is here on Monday as part of a nationwide programme of union ministers visiting different places in the country to interact with the media and to explain the progress card and achievements made in the last nine years.

He said the government under Modi had focussed on 'Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan' (Service, Good Governance and Welfare of poor) on its agenda and working towards the same.

Meghwal said as soon as Modi had come to power, the Centre reviewed the progress and failures of the schemes and development activities initiated by the earlier governments. And reasons for the delay and failures of those initiatives were identified. It includes leaks of expenditure taking place.

The technology-backed direct benefit transfer scheme (DBTS) was launched, and the welfare financial assistance is credited directly into the Jan Dhan bank accounts of the beneficiaries. This helped in saving Rs 1.90 lakh crore, he said.

The government had accorded top priority to ensure peace in the country as it is the prerequisite for prosperity and development.