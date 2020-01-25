Nirbhaya convicts move court again to delay hanging

New Delhi: The lawyer of Nirbhaya gangrape murder case convicts filed a fresh plea on Friday before the Patiala House Court, alleging that the Tihar jail authorities are delaying in handing over certain documents.

The plea may lead to further delay in the execution of Nirbhaya convicts, as the rules mandate the convicts to exhaust all their legal remedies before facing the gallows.

Advocate A P Singh moved an application alleging that the jail authorities are yet to release the documents which are required to file curative petitions for Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Singh (25).

The fourth convict, Mukesh Singh (32), has exhausted his curative plea and submitted a mercy plea before the President. The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on Saturday.