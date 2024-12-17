Nirmala: Cong amended Constitution to help family

New Delhi : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Congress party carried out major amendments to the Constitution to brazenly help the "family" and the "dynasty". She also termed the Congress party as "anti-women" for not passing the Women's Reservation Bill under pressure of its coalition partners. Initiating the discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India' in the Rajya Sabha, the senior BJP leader said the economic policies of the previous Congress governments for about 50 years did not strengthen the Indian economy. "Each time the Congress brazenly (amended Constitution)... only to help the family, the dynasty... kept amending the Constitution," she said.

Citing various amendments, including the 42nd Constitutional Amendment and one related to the Shah Bano case, the Finance Minister said none of the amendments passed the test of four criteria -- economic good, social intent, due process, and constitutional spirit. She said the amendments were not to strengthen democracy but to protect those in power and strengthen the family. In her speech, she said renowned lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri and actor Balraj Sahni were both jailed in 1949.