Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS with mild fever, recovering: Sources

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to AIIMS with symptoms of viral fever and is recovering, sources aware of the developments said.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, Sitharaman was admitted to AIIMS' private ward.

She is scheduled to present the Union Budget for 2023-24 likely on February 1, 2023.

