Nishank visits Uttarakhand disaster site, takes stock of rescue measures

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday visited the area affected by the tragedy caused by the breaking of a glacier in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning and took stock of the rescue measures. He also met the families affected by the tragedy.

Nishank, who is an MP from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, assured the villagers that food items and health care facilities will be immediately provided to the people within the village itself. He also met the head of Raini village, which was the epicentre of the tragedy and asked him about the problems faced by the victims.

Army officials told Nishank that there could still be many people trapped in the tunnel. The tunnel has been closed beyond 150 metres owing to collection of debris. There is a possibility that people could still be trapped under the debris. According to the Education Minister, the tunnel is about 2.5 km long. "I assure all the residents of complete assistance from the government and pray to God for everybody's well-being," Nishank said.

The minister further said: "In the tragedy that has struck Raini Village after the breaking of the glacier in Devbhoomi (Land of Gods) Uttarakhand, our first priority is saving lives. This village is also the native place of Chipko movement pioneer and environmentalist Gaura Devi. Natural disasters such as these bring related problems with them. I met the administration officials and took a comprehensive feedback from them and assured them that immediate solutions will be provide to the problems."

Personnel from the Army and the National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) along with engineers and other agencies are engaged in rescue efforts to deal with the tragedy unleashed by the breaking of the glacier on Sunday. Indian Army officials engaged in the rescue efforts briefed the Education Minister about the ground realities.