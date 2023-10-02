Live
NIT-R ranked in the band of 601-800 in World University Rankings 2024
The Times Higher Education has released the World University Rankings 2024. This year, NIT-Rourkela moved two bands up from the previous year and has been ranked in the band of 601-800 in the list of world's top universities.
In 2023, NIT-R was ranked in the band of 1,000-1,200. This year, NIT-Rourkela shares the rank with IIT Guwahati, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University and Alagappa University.
Congratulating the NIT-R academic community, NIT-R Director K Umamaheshwar Rao said, “NIT Rourkela is two bands up from last year's rankings and this depicts that we are continuously putting in our efforts.”
The Times Higher Education World University Rankings judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. This year’s ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.