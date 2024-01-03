Nitish a vastly experienced leader, capable of becoming PM: Cong leader

Patna: Congress Bihar Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Wednesday said that Nitish Kumar is a vastly experienced leader and is capable of becoming prime minister of the country.

“Nitish Kumar has all the abilities to become prime minister. He is on of the hugely experienced chief ministers of the country. But it is for the INDIA bloc to decide the prime ministerial candidate for the Lok Sabha election,” Singh said.

His statement came following elevation of Nitish Kumar becoming the President of JD-U and there is a buzz that he may switch the sides once again.

However, Nitish Kumar has said that he has no wish to get any post in INDIA bloc but his supporters always projected him as a prime minister.

Even BJP leaders have started to show soft corners towards Nitish Kumar while they are targeting Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

The JD-U leaders have repeatedly denied reports of Nitish Kumar once again changing sides and joining the NDA.