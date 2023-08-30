Nitish Kumar is PM material, say JD-U leaders

Live
Ahead of opposition grouping INDIA's third meeting in Mumbai, leaders of Bihar's ruling JD-U leaders once again claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "PM material ".
Patna: Ahead of opposition grouping INDIA's third meeting in Mumbai, leaders of Bihar's ruling JD-U leaders once again claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "PM material ".
Liquor Prohibition Minister Sunil Kumar said: "All opposition parties will take the decision about the convener of INDIA but I want to say that Nitish Kumar is an eligible candidate having vast political experience. He has all the abilities of a prime ministerial candidate."
Minor Water Resources Minister Jayant Raj said: "When the leaders of opposition parties came to Patna for the first meeting, the people of Bihar were wanting a big role for Nitish Kumar in INDIA. In case of experience, Nitish Kumar has a huge political experience in the country."
After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar a year ago, JD-U leaders are projecting Nitish Kumar as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, Nitish Kumar has repeatedly denied that he has any wish to get a post ahead of the general elections.