Nitish Kumar Withdraws JD(U) Support from BJP in Manipur: What’s Next?

Nitish Kumar might leave the BJP. He is the leader of Janata Dal (United) and the Chief Minister of Bihar. He said his party will stop supporting the BJP in Manipur. There is only one JD(U) MLA in Manipur, and he has been supporting the BJP, but now he will stop.

The JD(U) party in Manipur sent a letter to Chief Minister Biren Singh. The letter said they will no longer support the BJP, and their MLA, Md Abdul Nasir, will join the opposition.

The BJP government in Manipur will not fall because of JD(U)'s decision. But, people are wondering if JD(U) will also stop supporting the BJP at the national level. JD(U)'s support is very important for the Modi government in the center. This new decision has made people curious about what might happen next.

In the 2022 Manipur elections, JD(U) won six seats. But later, five JD(U) MLAs joined the BJP, and now only one JD(U) MLA is left. This MLA has now decided to stop supporting the BJP. The Modi government in the center is still running with support from JD(U) and TDP.