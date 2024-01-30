Nitish Kumar's flip-flop: Not good for democracy says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar did not do the right thing by exiting INDIA bloc, calling his conduct not good for democracy. Kejriwal made the remark at a press conference while responding to a question about Nitish forming a new government with BJP in Bihar. "I feel that he should not have left. He has done wrong. Such conduct is not good for democracy. What I understand is that this (his exit) will cause losses for the NDA in Bihar, instead of benefiting them. INDIA bloc will benefit," he said.

Nitish Kumar Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the grand alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA, and formed a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Besides JD (U), RJD, Congress, and Left parties were the other constituents of the now no more Mahagathbandhan. Kumar's latest crossover, his fifth in a little over a decade, is being seen as a big setback for the opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. In reference to the Chandigarh municipal elections, the AAP supremo said that Tuesday might bring a message of the first victory for the INDIA bloc as the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance could win the polls.

Last week, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Chandigarh mayoral polls be held on January 30, quashing the administration's "unreasonable, unjustified and arbitrary" decision to postpone the election.