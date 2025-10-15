Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) Announces First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections

The Janata Dal (United) released its first list of 57 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday, signaling the beginning of an intense political contest in the state. The list was finalized after thorough deliberations on seat-sharing among NDA partners.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party has fielded Anant Singh from the high-profile Mokama seat, underscoring JD(U)’s strategic positioning within the alliance. Interestingly, the party also announced candidates for several constituencies previously associated with Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), hinting at a bid to strengthen its foothold in the region.

Key party leaders, including state JD(U) president Umesh Kushwaha (Mahnar), Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar (Nalanda), and Sunil Kumar (Bhore SC), have been nominated to contest. This move complements the BJP’s earlier release of its own list of 71 candidates, which included senior leaders and ministers such as Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi, and Samrat Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has also declared another batch of 65 candidates, emphasizing inclusivity and community representation in its selection.

As Bihar gears up for polling on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14, the political atmosphere is heating up. While the NDA has finalized its seat-sharing arrangement, the Mahagathbandhan bloc is still in talks over candidate distribution. JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha confirmed that Nitish Kumar will soon begin his campaign, and a second list of candidates will follow shortly.