Just In
Nitish Slams BJP. They believe only in Publicity not welfare
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday slammed the BJP government saying they only believe in publicity and the party has no intention to do welfare work for the common people.
“People of the country know that BJP only believes in publicity. No development work has been done. In Bihar, whatever development has been done, it was by us. Still, BJP is trying to take credit for it,” Kumar said while interacting with media persons in Patna on Friday.
The Chief Minister also slammed Narendra Modi for not giving a statement over Manipur ethnic violence.
“The parliament was underway in New Delhi and PM Narendra Modi was not present in the parliament. Such a thing would not have happened in the past. When I was in the central government during Atal Ji’s tenure, every one stayed inside the house.
“Now, it is completely different. Opposition parties have a job to bring the issues in the house but center is not liking it,” the Chief Minister said.
He said that parties are getting united. “We assembled in Patna, then Bangalore and now we will assemble in Mumbai,” the Chief Minister said.