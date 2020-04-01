Nizamuddin Gathering: 569 Participants Traced So Far In UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has isolated or quarantined 569 people after identifying them as attendees at an Ijtemah or Islamic congregation organised by the Tableeghi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi early this month. Many suspected corona-positive foreigners have also been isolated.

According to a senior government official, in addition to these 569 people, 218 foreign nationals, who had come to Uttar Pradesh at different stages on tourist visas, have also been identified. However, they cannot be said to be connected to the Tableeghi Jamaat, he said.

The UP government has also ordered district magistrates and police chiefs of the districts across the state to ensure proper quarantine of these persons along with adherence of strict medical protocol.

The Coronavirus epidemic in India has seen a sharp spike after the Nizamuddin outbreak with the total number of cases now rising up to 1466 as per the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The website also says that 132 people have been cured or discharged of Coronavirus while 38 deaths have been recorded.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Maulana Saad who the head of the Tableeghi Jamaat and others from the organisation responsible for theIjtemah in Nizamuddin. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police booked the organisers under various provisions of law including Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.