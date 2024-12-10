NMA chairman visits temple at Kualo

Dhenkanal: National Monument Authority chairman Kishor Kumar Basa recently visited the Astasambhu temple at Kualo in Dhenkanal district. The name of the temple is Astasambhu because eight Shiva Lingas are worshipped here.

Basa was accompanied by ASI superintendent D B Garnaik; Kailash Rao, Director of School of Planning and Architecture in Bhopal and officers from the Archaeological Survey of India.

The visit followed a request from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to renovate the heritage site. Basa assessed the condition of the temple and interacted with the local community.

The locals submitted a memorandum expressing their concern over the lack of preservation of the temple and also lack of need-based facilities for tourists at the heritage site.

Basa said steps will be taken to renovate the temple. He also said that he would discuss the matter with the higher authorities to ensure preservation of this significant heritage site.