Live
Just In
No guarantee of Cong govt in K'taka after LS polls: Pralhad Joshi
Bengaluru: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that there is no guarantee of the Congress government in Karnataka after the Lok Sabha election.
Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Joshi said that the Congress is speaking of guarantees all the time. However, there is no guarantee of the survival of the Congress government in the state after the Lok Sabha polls.
Day-after-day the instability of the government is growing. Mostly, the government will not be in place after the Lok Sabha elections, he stated.
The news is already doing rounds that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will have to tender his resignation if the Congress does not win 20 seats. It is not possible for the Congress to win more than five seats in the state after that Siddaramaiah will have to tender his resignation, Joshi stated.
If the Congress government won't be there, what will happen to its guarantees? Joshi questioned.
Nothing is alright within the Congress party. After the formation of the Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is sidelining Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar. He said that the Siddaramaiah had laid a trap for Shivakumar to entangle him legally.