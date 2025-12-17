Engineer held for misusing govt funds

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested Junior Engineer Ratnesh Kumar Pandey for allegedly misappropriating government funds without executing the assigned developmental works. Pandey is accused of misusing funds allocated for “Electrification Project of Street Lights” in Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district during the 2023-24 financial year.

Vigilance sources said Pandey misused Gram Panchayat Developmental Funds and transferred the amount to his personal bank account maintained at Pipili. So far, investigators have gathered evidence indicating that Rs 9.70 lakh was transferred to his personal accounts. The investigation is continuing to ascertain whether additional funds were misappropriated. Odisha Vigilance registered a case against Pandey under different sections of Indian Penal Code.

At the time of his arrest, Pandey was serving as a Junior Engineer in Pattamundai block. He will be forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack.