No hike in power tariff
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Monday announced that there would be no hike in power tariff for the fourth...
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Monday announced that there would be no hike in power tariff for the fourth consecutive year in 2025-26. OERC Secretary and Director (Regulatory Affairs) Priyabrata Patnaik said the commission has deciced that the retail supply tariff for the 2025-26 fiscal will remain the same as that of 2024-25.
Patnaik also said the OERC has decided to waive the charges of smart metres (Rs 60) with a connected load of up to 2 kilowatts. This would benefit over 80 lakh consumers across the State, he said.
The domestic power consumers who use up to 50 units will have to pay 2.90 paise for each unit, while they have to pay 4.70 paise for using between 51 and 200 units. Likewise, Rs 5.70 will be charged per unit for consumption between 201 and 400 units and Rs 6.10 per unit for consumption beyond 400 units, he said.
Patnaik also said consumers who opt to receive their electricity bills via SMS, email or any other electronic format will be eligible for Rs 10 rebate. The OERC also announced a rebate for those using over 10 KW electricity during the ‘solar hour’ (8 am-4 pm).