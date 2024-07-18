No house will be damaged during anti-encroachment drive: Maha Dy CM

Vishalgad, Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday visited Vishalgad in Kolhapur district and assured the residents that no house will be damaged during the anti-encroachment drive.

Kolhapur has become the epicentre of violence after a mob identifying as “Shivaji Maharaj's Lovers” attacked a local mosque and damaged homes in the area.

The Deputy Chief Minister inspected the violence-affected areas and also interacted with the victims.

The victims recounted the horrifying experience in which they were attacked while reporting their losses. Women from Vishalgarh also met the Deputy Chief Minister.

“I have just taken information from the Superintendent of Police and the Kolhapur District Collector. Action is being taken against the commercial establishments on Vishalgad which have been encroached. No house will be touched during the anti-encroachment drive,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Vijay Wadettiwar has demanded a high-level inquiry into the violence during an anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur as well as action against the collector and superintendent of police.

In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the LoP alleged that anti-social elements targeted a particular community in the name of removing encroachment in Vishalgad.

“The violence at Gazapur in Vishalgad was government-sponsored,” he claimed and demanded that the main culprit should be unmasked.