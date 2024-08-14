No interim bail to CM Kejriwal, SC issues notice to CBI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to release Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on interim bail from Tihar jail in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case linked to alleged excise policy scam.

Issuing notice on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in the corruption case as well on a distinct petition seeking bail, a bench of Justices Surya Kant sought a response from the central investigative agency and posted the matter for further hearing on August 23.

However, the Bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, declined to pass any order to release the petitioner on interim bail.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, submitted that the top court, on July 12, ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, he was not able to walk out of jail because of the “insurance arrest” made by the CBI, said Singhvi.

The senior counsel also referred to the trial court order granting CM Kejriwal bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which was subsequently stayed by the Delhi High Court on "oral mention" made by the ED.

In his special leave petition filed before the apex court, CM Kejriwal has challenged his arrest and subsequent remand orders, while also pressing for bail.

He assailed the Delhi High Court's August 5 judgment, which ruled that his arrest was neither illegal nor without justifiable grounds because CBI presented "evidently enough evidence" to warrant his detention and remand.

In its impugned decision, the bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna of the Delhi High Court asked CM Kejriwal to approach the trial court for interim bail.

On Monday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned CM Kejriwal’s petitions before Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud for urgent listing.

In response, CJI Chandrachud assured the senior counsel of the urgent listing of the matter and asked him to send an email to the apex court registry.

“Send an email, I will examine it,” the CJI said.

The Delhi High Court is yet to pronounce its decision on a bail plea filed by CM Kejriwal in connection with the CBI case. Before it reserved its verdict on July 29, the CBI had filed its charge sheet before a special court here against the AAP supremo and other accused persons in the excise policy case.

The ED had already filed its prosecution complaint in the money laundering case, naming AAP and its national convenor Kejriwal as accused.

Meanwhile, a court here has extended the judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till August 20 in the excise policy case.



