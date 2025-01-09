No relief in air quality; city shivers at 5 degrees

New Delhi: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is bracing for a sharp dip in temperatures and severe weather conditions as a cold wave is expected to hit the national capital in the second week of January.

Temperatures could plummet to as low as 5 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius is expected, with the maximum tempera-ture plunging not above 16 degrees Celsius as the day progresses. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR's battle with the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) continues as Delhi wakes up to an AQI clocked at 322 as per the Central Government's Sameer App.

However, other National Capital Region (NCR) cities are currently performing a little better with AQIs clocked at 176, 192, 212, 229, and 196 in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temper-atures are expected to be 8.05 °C and 21.63 °C, respectively.

The relative humidity is currently at 28 per cent with a wind speed of 28 km/h. The sky appears to be clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 7:15 a.m. and will set at 5:40 p.m.

As for the air quality, the AQI level on Wednesday was 158.0, which indicates moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to Thursday (January 9), Delhi is projected by the IMD to have a minimum temperature of 13.56 °C and a maximum of 22.37 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 17 per cent, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Wednesday's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organise your day around these comfortable tempera-ture ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Delhi on Wednesday stands at 158.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city.

Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Delhi for the next seven days, as per the IMD, indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear, sunny and cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly.