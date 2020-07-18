No tree will face axe for Mattewara industrial park: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Categorically rejecting reports to the contrary as "false", Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh clarified on Saturday that neither a single tree would be uprooted, nor an inch of the Mattewara forest land be taken by the government for the development of industrial park.

There was no question of destroying the Mattewara forest, said the Chief Minister during his #AskCaptain Facebook Live session.

Statements made by certain people suggesting that the forest would be destroyed "are simply not true," said Singh, adding the government has taken 955 acres of land of the Animal Husbandry, the Horticulture Departments and gram panchayat.

The acquired land does not include an inch of the 2,300 acres of the Mattewara forest, he declared.

Singh also allayed apprehensions that the waste from the industrial park would be discharged into the Sutlej river and said a modern common effluent treatment plant would be set up as per the latest government of India norms.

The objective behind the planned industrial park is to create a vibrant industrial estate where people of Ludhiana and nearby areas can get good jobs, he added.

On the issue of Covid, the Chief Minister reiterated his appeal for all to take due precautions and strictly adhere to wearing of mask and other safety norms to check its further spread in the state.

Mask can reduce the chance of infection by 75 per cent, he pointed out, citing experts, adding that 10 lakh reusable masks had already been sent to the Deputy Commissioners for distribution among the poor for daily wash and use.

Responding to the concern of Amit Kumar of Rajpura, who said people in his city were not wearing masks in crowded markets, Singh said strict action would be taken against violators.

The Chief Minister further urged the people to contact hospitals on the first sign of any symptom or suspicion of Covid infection since delay reduces the chances of survival.

He pointed out that Punjab had lost 239 lives to Covid from among the 9,442 cases reported so far.

The cases were continuing to rise, he said, expressing concern over the fact that around 300 cases had been added every day over the past one week.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said anyone coming into the state through any border would be checked strictly.

Ravinder Bagga from Ludhiana had expressed concern over the labourers being brought and dropped by trucks at the Shambhu border, from where they were entering the state on foot.

To a question from Amarjeet Singh from Anandpur Sahib, Amarinder Singh said Sunday curfew was not being enforced now due to many people needing to leave home for work.

Terming the rates for Covid treatment fixed for private hospitals as too high, Sewak Singh, Ludhiana, said it was beyond the common man's reach.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the rates being charged by the private hospitals so far were exorbitant and that Rs 18,000 per day was for critical patients only.

The government hospitals had all the facilities, which they were providing at affordable costs, he added.

Responding to a question by Sachin Dhand from Patiala on the possibility of strict lockdown in view of the increasing cases, the Chief Minister said urban cases were feeling the heat worse than others amid the growing pandemic and the only way to handle it was for people to be more responsible.

The Chief Minister assured Karan Dhaliwal that "we will all see 2021 together" and urged him to be brave and not get disheartened.

On the critical ground water situation, raised by Rajinder Singh of Patran, Amarinder Singh said an Israeli company had been appointed to look into it and find solutions.

In addition, the state had established a water regulatory authority and had launched the 'Paani Bachao, Paisa Kamao' scheme for direct benefit of the farmers.