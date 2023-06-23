Talks Positive but No decision Yet- Parties differ on Many issues

A mega Opposition meeting, hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in Patna to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls failed to arrive at any conclusion.

At the end of the meeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told media "Very positive talks were held today and we have decided to contest (Lok Sabha polls) together. Another meeting of all the (opposition) parties will be held to decide the next course of action. In that meeting, almost everything will be finalised. Mallikarjun Kharge will chair that meeting early next month,"

But sources said that all was not so smooth inside. Leaders of the Opposition meeting expressed the opinion that they must unite to defeat the BJP in the crucial 2024 polls but differed with each other demanding that the Congress party should support their stand on certain local issues.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought the support of parties against proposed Delhi ordinance. Leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, appealed to Congress to support the Delhi Ordinance, but Omar Abdullah snubbed the AAP chief.

Omar Abdullah reminded Arvind Kejriwal's stand on Article 370.

Sources also revealed that talks regarding the implementation of a common minimum program were also held. The need to make someone a coordinator for the opposition alliance was expressed.

The meeting was attended by 27 political parties which include the Congress, AAP, NCP, TMC and others. They decided to hold Another two-day meeting at Shimla as they failed to reach a consensus in Patna. The opposition parties are also likely to choose a convenor in the Shimla meet. AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi said he was not invited as he speaks the truth and said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wants to become the prime minister.

Congress's Bengal chief Adhir Rajan Chowdhury made a remark calling Congress as a party of thieves which led to some protests and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackery had to play the role of peace makers. Pawar felt that the differences between the opposition parties need to be set aside. Mamata Banerjee objected to Congress's attitude in Bengal. "Everyone has to show a big heart. The BJP will benefit if they fight among themselves," Mamata Banerjee said.