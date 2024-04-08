No vision for the country: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came down heavily on Congress manifesto saying: “Do you have a vision for the country?” and “Do you have a hope about how technology and education will help the youth of the country?” The manifesto of the Congress was reactionary, she said, adding: “The promises made by the Congress are ‘difficult’ to implement if elected to power at the Centre.”

She asked the Congress leaders that “Do you fund it from the National Herald” over its assurance to give Rs 1 lakh to the poor women of the country if voted to power?”