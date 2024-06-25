Noida Airport to launch flight service by 2025

Noida: The Noida International Airport is expected to launch its flight service by April 2025, missing its September 2024 deadline due to construction delays.

Recently there were reports of delay in construction works at the greenfield airport coming up in the Jewar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, some 75 km off Delhi. The airport was scheduled to launch flight operations by September 2024. “In view of the current construction status, we expect to begin commercial operations by the end of April 2025,” the airport said in a statement on Monday.

“We are working together with our EPC (engineering, procurement and constructions) contractor Tata Projects Limited and with other stakeholders to keep the pace of construction activities and preparations for operational readiness high,” the airport said.

It mentioned that agreements have been signed with several airlines for flight connections from Noida International Airport. The airport highlighted that construction work is at advanced stages. “Construction and development work at Noida International Airport is at an advanced stage and we continue to pass important milestones on the road to operational readiness. This is a large and complex project, and the next few weeks of construction activities are crucial,” the airport said.

It said that work on the runway, the passenger terminal and the control tower, is “well advanced” and recently, the concessions for ground handling, the operation of commercial areas and important maintenance contracts were awarded.