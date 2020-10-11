Non-bullet proof trucks for jawans: Rahul targets Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi this morning yet again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the government of spending ₹ 8,400 crore for special aircraft while neglecting safety of soldiers.

In a tweet, the ex-Congress chief wrote in Hindi: "Our jawans are travelling in non-bullet proof trucks and aircraft worth ₹ 8,400 crore is being arranged for the Prime Minister. Is this fair?"

Gandhi, Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, also shared a video that purportedly shows some soldiers talking. In the two-minute video, one of the men in uniform can be heard saying: "We are travelling in a non-bullet proof vehicle at a time when people are not safe in bullet-proof vehicles. They are playing with our lives. We are wasting our lives." It's not clear where the video has been shot, according to NDTV report.

Another man in uniform then says to the camera: "This is very poor arrangement. We have been given a very bad vehicle to travel. The senior goes in a bullet-proof vehicle while we are sent in a non-bullet proof truck."

This is the second time in less than a week that Rahul Gandhi has attacked PM Modi and accused him of "wasting" thousands of crores on a set of two custom-made Boeing airplanes.

The government has brought two VVIP planes for travel of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister and Vice President. A custom-made B777 aircraft arrived in Delhi last week. Overall, the planes cost ₹ 8,400 crore, according to news agency PTI.